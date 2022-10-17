SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday night, leaving two people injured, according to SFPD. Officers assigned to the department’s Northern Station responded just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Larch Way.

Two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds were located by responding officers. Officers rendered aid and summoned medical personnel. The victims were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

KRON On is streaming live news now

According to an SFPD spokesperson, witnesses told officers they saw a sedan flee the scene at the time of the shooting. Spent shell casings were also located in the area and damage to vehicles parked nearby was observed.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.