SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near the tennis courts in John McLaren Park just after noon Monday, according to a press release Tuesday.

Bystanders directed officers to the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive. Paramedics and officers tried to save the victims life, but he died at the scene, the press release stated.

No one has been arrested, the press release continues.

The park — the city’s third largest after Golden Gate Park and the Presidio — sits between the Excelsior and Visitacion Valley neighborhoods on the southeast side. It contains a playground and an amphitheatre.

The killing is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at its 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.