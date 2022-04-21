SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are looking for suspects in a homicide in the city’s Fillmore District late Tuesday, according to a press release.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Buchanan Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 30-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

The officers summoned medics to the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The SFPD’s homicide detail is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.