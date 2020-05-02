SFPD investigating Mission District shooting that left 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in the Mission District.
When officers arrived to the area of 14th Street and Guerrero Street around 8:22 p.m., they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains.
Additionally, a 17-year-old boy was privately taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
San Francisco police are now actively investigating the shooting.
No further details are being released at this time.
