SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday evening as a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the 200 block of Farallones Street for a shooting and found two men dead.

Officers responded to the scene just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a 65-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

While on scene, officers learned of a second shooting inside a home on the same block. After entering the building, they found a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made, police said. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the

SFPD’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.