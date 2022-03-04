SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A double shooting in the Fillmore neighborhood Thursday involved a “fairly large amount of gunfire, just under 30 rounds,” according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:06 p.m. around Laguna and Eddy streets. Two adults were shot, one with a life-threatening injury and one with a non life-threatening injury, according to police investigations Commander Raj Vaswani.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not announced an arrest or suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”