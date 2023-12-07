SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is looking for businesses to be part of its ongoing shoplifting abatement operations. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, SFPD put a call out to SF retailers to take part in the operation.

“If your large or small retail business experiences persistent theft, contact us to discuss a targeted operation,” the SFPD investigations Bureau posted.

Businesses that want to participate in the program are encouraged to contact the SFPD Burglary Unit at: sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org.

On Wednesday, SFPD announced the arrest of seven suspects arrested in a “blitz” operation that is part of the department’s ongoing crackdown on retail theft ahead of the holidays.