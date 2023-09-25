SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a car that allegedly struck a motorcycle, causing both people on the motorcycle to be seriously injured.

The crash happened on Sept. 8 just after 10 p.m. at Richardson Avenue and Lyon Street, near the Palace of Fine Arts. The male driver of the motorcycle and the female passenger were hospitalized for life-threatening injuries. They are still recovering.

The driver of the car involved fled the scene and has still not been found. SFPD released images (below) of their car.

SFPD is seeking the public’s help with finding the suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”