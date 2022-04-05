(BCN) – A 25-year-old man was stabbed and seriously injured Saturday in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.

At about 8 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Ellis Street to investigate a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least twice by a man who had already fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

