SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has released photos and video of a man accused of assaulting an elderly man in UN Plaza last month. The unprovoked, aggravated assault took place on June 20 at around 3:45 p.m.

Officers with SFPD Tenderloin Station responded to the area and arrived to find the victim being treated by medics. He was transported to the hospital and treated for a bone fracture, police said.

(You can watch video of the attack in the above player)

The investigation was taken over by General Work investigators who are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the incident. According to police, the suspect appears to be between 35 and 45-years-old with light colored hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, blue collared shirt, camouflaged pants and black shoes. He was carrying a large black plastic bag.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD.