SFPD make an arrest in Embarcadero attack on a 73-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Toure Clark, a 34-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested for a May aggravated assault on an elderly women.

Clark allegedly knocked down a 73-year-old woman on the Embarcadero Waterfront on the morning of May 14. Witnesses say Clark sprinted away after the attack, leaving the women unconscious on the sidewalk and bleeding from her head.

The victim was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where it was determined that she sustained a concussion, several cracked ribs and significant bruising from the incident.

After a crime bulletin was distributed, police noticed a man who matched the description on May 25 on the Embarcadero. Police detained him and were able to confirm his identity. Clark was released pending further investigation and an arrest warrant was approved.

On June 1 Clark attended a Giants game where officers working at the stadium recognized him again and were able to execute the arrest warrant. Clark was arrested without incident and booked into San Francisco County Jail on three felony charges of battery with serious bodily

injury, aggravated assault causing great bodily injury, and elder abuse causing great bodily injury.

While the Bay Area has recently seen a rash of attacks on elderly Asian people, police did not say if this incident was motivated by race, or if the victim was Asian.