SFPD make arrests after 25-year-old found shot to death in car

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred back in May.

On May 22, around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Mission Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers located a 25-year-old man in his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect went into another car, which was being driven by a second suspect who was waiting for him. The car fled the scene.

SFPD Homicide investigators identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Tam Hoan Ly of San Bruno and 25-year-old Juju Anino of San Francisco and obtained warrants for their arrests.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, SFPD Homicide investigators served search warrants on the 100 block of Congdon Street in San Francisco and the 200 block of San Luis Avenue in San Bruno.

Anino and Ly were both taken into custody without incident.

Anino and Ly were later transported to San Francisco County Jail where they were both booked on charges of murder and conspiracy.

Ly was also booked on a warrant based out of San Mateo County.

While arrests have been made, the investigation is open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD at (415) 575) 4444.