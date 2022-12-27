SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police announced an arrest has been made in an assault with a skateboard in the city’s Hayes Valley neighborhood.

The attack happened around 12:32 a.m. Dec. 17, police stated in a press release. Officers “were flagged down by a witness on the 400 block of Haight Street (between Webster and Fillmore streets) for a report of an assault.”

At that time, officers located a 30-year-old victim, who stated he was “approached by a male suspect holding a skateboard when the suspect made antisemitic racial slurs towards the victim and proceeded to strike him with the skateboard. The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but officers quickly located and detained the suspect.”

That suspect, Eduardo Navarro Perez, 31 of Oakland, was later booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with a hate crime enhancement.

“While an arrest has been made, this remains an open investigation,” the press release stated. “Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”