SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street at 6:24 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they were notified by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics that a 33-year-old man was dead. At that point, investigators from the homicide detail took over the investigation.

“During the course of their investigation, investigators, with the assistance of deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, located and detained a suspect in this incident,” Officer Kathryn Winters stated in a press release. “No further information is available at this time, and additional information will be released when it becomes available.”

Winters continued that “while an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.