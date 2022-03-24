SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police arrested a man they allege tried to rob a business Friday night in San Francisco’s Mission District, but the man fled the store empty-handed after employees were unable to open the cash register.

City police responded to a report of the incident in the 2200 block of Mission Street and interviewed employees, who told officers that a man entered the business, pointed a gun at multiple employees and demanded that they open the cash register.

The employees were not able to open the register, however, and the man with the gun fled the store. Officers viewing video from surveillance cameras and immediately recognized the suspect from prior incidents as 37-year-old Bruce Blanco, of San Francisco, according to a news release from police.

Police searched the area and found Blanco in the same block and arrested him on suspicion of attempted armed robbery. Police said they found in Blanco’s possession a loaded handgun, which they discovered later had been reported stolen.

Blanco was booked in county jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including two counts of assault with a firearm and six other gun-related offenses.

