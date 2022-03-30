SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested three people in an alleged burglary at the iconic Castro Theatre early Tuesday, according to a news release.

The arrests were announced Wednesday by Robert Rueca, a public information officer.

Officers say they were patrolling a foot beat at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday when they “observed a man inside a theater located on the 400 block of Castro Street.”

“The officers also observed broken glass on the front door of the theater, which appeared to be a sign of forced entry,” a news release stated. “Officers immediately detained the male and called for additional officers to assist them in searching the establishment, which they suspected was just burglarized.”

Additional officers arrived on scene, at which point they began a search for additional burglars. Two other men were discovered, as well as tools suspected to have been used.

Gary Marx, 38, was booked on suspicion of burglary. Nicholas Degrego, 25, was booked on suspicion of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jason Kilbourne, 32, was booked on suspicion of burglary and a probation violation.

The case is open and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.

It was announced earlier this year that the Castro Theatre, at the heart of the city’s most visible LGBTQ neighborhood, is under new management and that live events would be held there in addition to film screenings.