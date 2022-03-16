SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of catalytic converter theft, it reported in a tweet.

The theft was occurring on the 700 block of Natoma Street in the city’s south of Market neighborhood early Tuesday.

“Officers discovered that two subjects were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle,” the tweet stated. “Both subjects were located in the area and placed under arrest.”

The SFPD tweeted a picture showing a catalytic converter and some tools for stealing them.

American catalytic converters, located on the underside of cars, have had rhodium, a valuable metal, since the mid-1970s. Often, thieves try to steal the converter for the rhodium.

The device is meant to clean pollutants and prevent them from entering the atmosphere.