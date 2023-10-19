SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has made several arrests on Wednesday from a shooting that resulted in multiple vehicle collisions and injured bystanders on June 18.

According to police, there were a total of three crime scene locations: Beach and Stockton Streets, The Embarcadero and Kearny Street, and The Embarcadero and Howard Street.

In the area of Beach and Stockton Streets, it was reported that the occupants of a white sedan and the occupants of a black SUV were exchanging gunfire as they were traveling eastbound on Beach Street and continued through several city streets, police said.

According to police, three uninvolved victim vehicles were struck by gunfire in the area of Beach and Stockton Streets.

In the intersection of The Embarcadero and Kearny Street, the white sedan struck a 10-year-old female victim, and the black SUV struck a 16-year-old victim, both of whom were crossing The Embarcadero, police said. Both victims survived.

The drivers did not stop exchanging gunfire until the intersection of The Embarcadero and Howard Street, where the black SUV collided with a fixed object, according to police. The white sedan fled the scene.

The black SUV’s occupants, a 28-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were both struck by gunfire in the shooting and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The male was treated for life-threatening injuries and later released. The woman was treated and later released for non-life-threatening injuries. The man had initially been arrested related to this incident but was later released pending further investigation.

According to the police investigation, officers were able to identify the occupants of the Infiniti to be an auto burglary crew on a spree of auto burglaries throughout the Northern and Central Police Districts, prior to the shooting incident. Three subjects in the Infiniti were identified as Richard Tuiasosopo, Xavier Pittman, and a male juvenile. Subsequently, SFPD collaborated with the District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Unit for arrest warrants.

SFPD arrested Pittman and the male juvenile on Oct. 18. Tuiasosopo was already in custody at Santa Rita Jail on charges unrelated to this shooting.

Thirteen handguns, four assault-style rifles, and a large volume of ammunition were seized during the execution of these search warrants.

Despite made arrests, this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” You may remain anonymous.