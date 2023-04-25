SFPD officers seized more than six pounds of meth along with other narcotics on April 21. (SFPD)

(KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Station has had a run of narcotics busts and arrests over the past week, according to officials.

This includes the seizure of about $8,000 in cash during the arrest of a suspect for possession of opiates for sale along with a Polymer 80 pistol on Wednesday, April 19.

SFPD arrested one person for suspected possession of opiates and seized thousands in cash and a gun. (SFPD)

On Thursday, April 20, officers seized more than three pounds of suspected narcotics while narcotics and plainclothes officers executed a search warrant.

SFPD officers seized more than three pounds of narcotics on April 20. (SFPD)

On Friday, April 21, officers made a narcotics arrest and seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine, about 1.1 pounds of fentanyl and several other narcotics including suspected oxycodone, heroin and Xanax while making an arrest.

SFPD officers seized more than 1 pound of suspected fentanyl on April 21. (SFPD)

SFPD officers seized more than six pounds of meth along with other narcotics on April 21. (SFPD)

On Saturday, April 22, plainclothes officers also seized about .36 pounds of suspected fentanyl, along with a loaded gun and other narcotics including quantities of marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine while making an arrest.

SFPD officers seized fentanyl and other quantities of narcotics on April 22. (SFPD)

SFPD officers seized fentanyl and other quantities of narcotics on April 22. (SFPD)

SFPD officers seized a loaded gun during a narcotics arrest on April 22. (SFPD)

In total, between the week of April 17 to April 23, officers with the SFPD seized nearly 15.5 pounds of narcotics, almost $13,000 of drug money and cited or arrested 22 alleged dealers for sale and/or possession for sale, stay away violations and arrest warrants for sales, officials said.