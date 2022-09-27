SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who swung an “edged weapon” at a MUNI bus driver exited the bus and “fled the scene on foot,” the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing at 8:11 a.m. at the corner of California Street and Van Ness Avenue, where they found an uninjured bus driver.

“The victim was operating the bus when he heard a verbal altercation on the rear of the bus,” Officer Niccole Pacchetti told KRON4. “An unknown male suspect approached the front of the bus and swung an edged weapon at the victim.”

Pacchetti said during a follow-up phone call that because the SFPD “has neither the suspect or the weapon in custody,” it can’t be more specific on what kind of weapon it was. Nevertheless, a sheet of glass protected the bus driver, Pacchetti added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.