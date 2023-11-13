SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A robbery suspect barricaded himself in a San Francisco building on Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said. Officers are at the scene negotiating with the armed suspect, SFPD said.

SFPD said that officers saw the robbery in progress at about 1:38 p.m. and attempted to detain the suspect. He then went into a building on the 900 block of McAllister Street and barricaded himself, per SFPD.

The man is armed with a knife, per SFPD. Officers have made contact with the suspect, but he has refused to comply with their commands. The San Francisco Fire Department is at the scene as well.

“At this time, we are negotiating for a peaceful resolution and additional SFPD resources such as the Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical teams are assisting,” SFPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”