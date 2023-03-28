SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department responded to a subject armed with a knife Tuesday night in the Tenderloin District.

Police responded to the 300 block of Mason Street at approximately 9:05 p.m. SFPD said the subject refused to put the knife down and appeared to be “in distress.”

SFPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and was working to resolve the situation “as peaceful as possible” as of 11 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRON4 Wednesday morning for updates.