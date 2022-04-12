SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department said Tuesday that there was no known threat to the city after a shooting took place on a New York City subway train Tuesday morning. PIX11 reported that a man put on a gas mask, pulled out a cannister and opened fire on a train car.

“There is no known threat to our city at this time,” SFPD said on Twitter. “We remind everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Remember, if you see something, say something!”

“Myself and the deputy chief we rode the trains out here this morning to increase our presence and lead by example,” SFPD Chief Ed Alvarez said. “Just putting everybody out there. So anybody that we can get a uniform on is out there this morning.”

SFPD went on to say that it was closely monitoring the situation in New York and communicating with local, state and federal law enforcement. There will be increased police presence in local transit areas and highly populated downtown areas.

The incident in New York left 10 shot and at least 20 injured, PIX11 reported. Officials said it was not being investigated as a terror attack.

While there have been no similar attacks, San Francisco did have its own issues with public transportation Tuesday morning. Bay Area Rapid Transit experienced major delays as police attempted to locate a person on the tracks in between the Embarcadero and Montgomery stations.