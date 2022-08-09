SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $250,000 to help solve the 2006 murder of a 17-year-old boy. Sunday will mark 16 years since Aubrey Abrakasa Jr. was murdered in San Francisco.

Aubrey was shot multiple times at the intersections of Baker and Grove streets at 3:14 p.m. SFPD described him as a popular 17-year-old.

SFPD said Aubrey’s mother, Paulette Brown, has been an advocate for her son and other murder victims, including leading an effort to create digital posterboard of homicide victim reward bulletins that is displayed in police station lobbies. Saturday at 3:00 p.m., she will be handing out fliers at the intersection where her son was killed.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The $250,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects in Aubrey’s murder.