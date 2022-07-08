SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced Friday it is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) in a homicide from 2001. The homicide victim, 25-year-old Paula Brien, was found dead near 455 Harriet Street on June 18, 2001.

Brien was last seen in front of Gina’s Bar (no longer in operation) near 6th and Mission Streets on the day she was found dead, according to a press release. Police say Brien was with an unidentified man in a red car.

The unidentified man she was last seen with has been described by police as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, muscular in build, and was wearing short pants.

Over 20 years later, the area of 6th and Mission Street has become a hotbed of fentanyl busts in San Francisco’s SoMa Neighborhood. KRON4 has reported at least four such busts in the last three months.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the following people:

Homicide Cold Case Investigator Daniel Cunningham 415-553-9515

Investigator Daniel Dedet 415-553-1450

Sgt. Alan Levy 415-553-9245

Department Operations Center (DOC) 415-553-1071

Persons wishing to stay anonymous may contact the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line: (415) 575-4444, or by send a text message to Text-A-Tip (TIP411). Begin the text message with “SFPD.”