SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of a suspect or suspects responsible for a 2020 murder.

Police say Marcus Harrison’s family is “seeking closure” from the tragedy and is seeking the public’s help.

Harrison was found on the ground and “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound” on November 4, 2020 around 9:14 p.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Wallace Avenue in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.

Though officers and medics tried to save the 42-year-old’s life, he died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1107 during business hours, or by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411, and beginning the text message with SFPD.