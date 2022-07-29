SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has announced a $75,000 reward for information related to a 2016 homicide that took place in the Tenderloin, the department announced in a press release Friday. Mitchell Warren, a 24-year-old SF resident, was found on the 700 block of Ellis Street suffering from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a shooting on Sept. 30, 2016.

Officers rendered aid to Warren who was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, despite life-saving measures. SFPD requested the public’s help in solving the case at a July 25, 2018 press conference.

Information, including photographs and surveillance video of the suspect, was provided by the department’s Investigations Bureau, the press release states. Member’s of Warren’s family were also in attendance at the time and urged witnesses to come forward.

Surveillance video obtained of the suspect during the course of the investigation shows the suspect riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified, according to police.

Investigators are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect on the handlebars of the bicycle. Video and still photos of the suspect can be viewed here: Case_160793466_VIDEO on Vimeo

Anyone with information related to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the murder of Mitchell Warren is encouraged to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.