SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying who shot and killed a 20-year-old man last November.

On Wednesday, SFPD announced they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of San Francisco resident Miko Isaiah Patterson.

Patterson was shot multiple times while sitting inside his vehicle near Mendell Street and LaSalle Avenue on November 16, 2021.

He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital but despite life-saving efforts, Patterson died of his injuries.

“The family of Miko Isaiah Patterson is seeking closure from this tragedy and is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect(s),” SFPD said in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1107 by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1 415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.