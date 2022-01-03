SFPD offers reward for information in murder of a man who was lit on fire while sleeping

(Pictured) Luis Temajtomas, 43, was lit on fire while sleeping in his sleeping bag on Oct. 8, 2021. Courtesy: San Francisco Police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced Monday it’s offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to the October homicide of a man who was lit on fire while sleeping.

According to SFPD, on Oct. 8, 2021, at around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated assault with fire in the area of 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

When officers arrived, paramedics were treating a man, who was later identified as 43-year-old Luis Temajtomas.

SFPD said officers were able to speak with Temajtomas who told them that he was asleep in his sleeping bag and when he woke up his sleeping bag was on fire.

Temajtomas was transported to a local hospital but on the following day would passing away from his injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the incident was a homicide.

A $25,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Temajtomas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip line at 1(415) 572-4444 or Text a Tip anonymously to TIP4111 and begin the text message with SFPD.