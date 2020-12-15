SFPD officer charged in 2019 Fisherman’s Wharf beating

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco police officer has been charged for allegedly beating a man with a baton in Fisherman’s Wharf last October, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s office.

Officer Terrance Stangel was facing felony charges for allegedly using “excessive and unlawful force” when he beat Dacari Spiers.

Spiers was on a date with his girlfriend the night of the incident, according to the press release.

Stangel and a fellow SFPD officer Cuahtemoc Martinez approached the couple after receiving a 911 report of a “man assaulting a woman.”

The officers did not observe any assault when they approached , according to the release.

The office of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin says, “This case is an example of an officer unnecessarily escalating a situation and then violently beating a Black man whom he had no legal basis to even arrest.”

