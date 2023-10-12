SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Police Department officer was dragged by a vehicle Thursday morning while attempting to detain a suspect, according to SFPD. Officers assigned to SFPD Taraval District were dispatched to the area of Irving Street and 43rd Avenue at around 2:13 a.m. Thursday on a report of an auto boost.

An unknown male suspect arrived in the vicinity in a sedan, officers were advised. The suspect entered a parked unoccupied vehicle through the sunroof, police said, citing a witness.

Arriving at the scene, officers observed the suspect exiting the parked vehicle with another vehicle stopped in the street nearby. The suspect, police said, ran to the waiting vehicle and got into the driver’s seat.

Officers attempted to detain the suspect through the open driver door, but the suspect began driving away, dragging an officer for several feet. Police requested medics for the officer who was dragged. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A description of the fleeing suspect vehicle was sent out to other officers and the vehicle was spotted, resulting in a vehicular pursuit. The suspect led officers onto the highway where California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase. The suspect and suspect vehicle were lost near Oakland, according to SFPD.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.