SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officer was injured after a collision with another department motorcycle Saturday. It happened on 3rd and Stillman Street around 3:20 p.m.

The officer fell off his motorcycle and suffered unknown injuries. He was lying on the ground for about 30 minutes as other officers were tending to him. It is unknown at this time if the officer in the other involved motorcycle was injured.

Video from the scene can be viewed in the player above. Photos taken from the incident can be viewed below.

As of 4 p.m., the scene was cleared, and the streets were no longer blocked due to the incident. California Highway Patrol was also at the scene.

KRON4 reached out to CHP for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

