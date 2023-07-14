SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers discovered an unattended backpack in the SoMa neighborhood Thursday, the San Francisco Police Department said on Twitter. The bag police discovered on 7th Street and Mission Street was full of narcotics.

Police seized 254.3 grams of heroin, 287.2 grams of methamphetamine and 603.4 grams of fentnayl. A photo of the backpack and the contents inside it can be seen below.

(San Francisco Police Department)

The amount of fentanyl (~600,000 milligrams) seized could potentially kill approximately 300,000 people. According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The discovery was made on the same day Mayor London Breed said the majority of people arrested for drugs are not from the city.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Breed added arrests for drug dealing in the Tenderloin and SoMa have doubled in the past two weeks.