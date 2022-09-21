SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has quadrupled the reward for solving a 2016 double murder from $25,000 to $100,000.

A sketch shows a person of interest in the deaths of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, also known as Tennessee. The SFPD stated that those who provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killers are eligible for the reward.

The fatal shooting of McCollum and Tate took place at 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2016 on the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, in the city’s Mission neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD’s homicide detail at 415-575-4444. Those who want to remain anonymous are asked to call 425-575-4444, or text TIP411, where they should begin their message with SFPD.