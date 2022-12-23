SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holidays are right around the corner, and one girl will be able to celebrate them with her favorite stuffed toy. “Pidgey Magoo” was stolen on Dec. 8 when a male suspect took a girl’s backpack, which had the stuffed animal in it, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release.

Police recovered the girl’s stuffed pigeon. SFPD is coordinating with the victims to return “Pidgey Magoo” to its rightful owner.

Around 4:17 p.m., the girl and her mother were eating at a restaurant on the 900 block of Market Street near the Tenderloin when they noticed the daughter’s backpack was missing. An SFPD investigation revealed the suspect ran away from the scene with the backpack; officers searched the area but found neither the suspect nor the backpack.

About two weeks later, SFPD identified the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his possible residence. Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police searched a residence on the 700 block of Golden Gate Avenue (roughly three blocks from City Hall).

The suspect was not present when SFPD searched the residence, the release said. However, officers located and seized evidence related to the theft, including “Pidgey Magoo.”

SFPD did not release the identity of the suspect who remains at large. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text “SFPD” to TIP411.