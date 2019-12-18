SFPD releases new video of officer-involved shooting

Warning: Video contains material that may be graphic to some; viewer discretion advised

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has released new body camera video of an officer being attacked in the Mission.

That attack led to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

In the video you can see the suspect attacking police officers, chasing one officer with a bottle in hand.

Officers ordered the suspect to get on the ground multiple times.

Bullets were then fired.

It all happened on Dec. 7 around 8 a.m. at 23rd and Mission.

The two officers involved in the shooting had both responded to two calls earlier in the morning and they believed the suspect in both was the same person – a man in his mid-30’s we4aring a black leather coat, under 6 feet tall.

When looking for the man, the two officers spotted who they thought was him crossing the street.

Officers pulled over and tried to get his attention, but he then attacked one of the officers by beating him with a glass alcohol bottle.

That officer kicked back, and that’s when the chase and shooting happened.

The suspect has been identified as Jamaica Hampton.

Police say officers shot Hampton three times to get him on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The police officer attacked suffered wounds from the bottle – lacerations on his neck and head.

That officer is expected to be okay.

Latest News Headlines: