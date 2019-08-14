Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

SFPD releases photos of man sought in May shooting

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are looking for a man wanted for a shooting.

They released these surveillance pictures of the man they are looking for.

He is wanted in connection to the shooting of two men in the city’s South Market neighborhood back on May 24.

The two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released an update on their conditions.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News