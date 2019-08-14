SFPD releases photos of man sought in May shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are looking for a man wanted for a shooting.
They released these surveillance pictures of the man they are looking for.
He is wanted in connection to the shooting of two men in the city’s South Market neighborhood back on May 24.
The two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released an update on their conditions.
Latest News Headlines:
- New Navigation Center’s location near building where woman was attacked
- Ghost Ship Trial: Jurors request read back of witness testimony during deliberation
- Lawmakers question possible PG&E power shutoffs during wildfires
- Families beating triple-digit heat in the East Bay
- Warriors Draymond Green is happy for Kevin Durant