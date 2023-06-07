SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pet dog went missing after an armed robbery on the night of Feb. 4, according to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD). Officers were at the scene near Lincoln Way and La Playa Street around 9:51 p.m. responding to the incident.

Four months later, SFPD is asking for the community’s help in finding “Stella” (pictured below).

Stella has been missing since February (San Francisco Police Department). (San Francisco Police Department)

Stella is a 2-year-old black Labrador mixed with Husky who was with her owner inside of an RV at the time of the alleged armed robbery, SFPD said in a press release Wednesday. That night, Stella’s owner walked out of the RV when an unknown man brandished a gun and demanded her dog.

The suspect and victim fought over the latter’s keys. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim and took her keys. The suspect went inside the RV and ran away with Stella, according to SFPD.

Although Stella has been missing for over four months, SFPD is requesting the public’s help in finding her. Anyone with information about Stella’s location is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”