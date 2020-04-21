Live Now
SFPD responding to barricade situation; hostage negotiation units on scene

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are advised to avoid the 500 block of Jones Street Tuesday morning due to a barricaded suspect situation.

SFPD HNT and Tactical Units are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

