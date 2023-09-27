SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to a fight Wednesday afternoon among students, the San Francisco Police Department said. The fight happened around 1 p.m. on the 3700 block of 18th Street in the Mission District where Mission High School is located.

Police arrived at the scene and are currently investigating the fight.

SFPD has not confirmed if the involved students are Mission High School students. It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries or how many students were involved in the fight.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Unified School District for more information. We are awaiting a response.

This story will be updated.