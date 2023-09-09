(KRON) — A person was taken to the hospital after a fight Saturday morning in the SoMa neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said. Officers responded to the incident around 11:40 a.m. at a residence on Essex Street where a female suspect was armed with a knife.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw one person with a laceration. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

SFPD officers spotted the suspect inside a residence and instructed her to get out, the department said. However, she refused to leave the residence — prompting SFPD to declare this a “critical incident.”

The scene remains active. The public is asked to avoid the area until the incident is resolved. No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.