SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission streets, according to Raj Vaswani, who is a deputy chief in charge of investigations.

Then, according to the SFPD’s account, three gunmen pulled out of a vehicle and robbed six victims at gunpoint.

One of these gunmen had a rifle and shot one of the robbery victims in the commission of the robbery. The victim is suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspects fled.

SFPD is investigating another unrelated shooting that happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The incident started when three people who knew each other ended up in an argument in the unit block of Laskie Street, near Mission and 8th streets, Vaswani continued.

A 32-year-old San Francisco resident sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled.