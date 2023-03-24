SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old man who is considered at risk due to his age, according to SFPD officials. He was last seen at his home on the 2100 block of 22nd Avenue on Monday around 9:30 p.m., officials said.

Boon Kwa is described as an Asian man, about five feet, three inches, 120 pounds and bald with brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Mr. Kwa should call 911 and report his current location and physical

description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line

at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may

remain anonymous.