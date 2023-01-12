SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a man last seen Jan. 6.

Maxwell George Maltzman, 18, was last seen at his home on the 900 block of Sutter Street last Friday around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Maltzman is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

If you find Maltzman, you should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.