SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Edwin Alexander Serrano, 28, was reported missing from his home on the 300 block of Edinburgh Street in the city’s Excelsior neighborhood, having been last seen March 17 around 3:40 p.m.

Serrano is described as a Latino male, 5-foot-2-inches tall, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, according to a news release. He was last seen “wearing a gray sweater with a blue hood, a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.”

A single picture was included in the news release.

Edwin Alexander Serrano, 28, is missing. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Police Department)

Serrano is considered at-risk “due to his medical condition, which requires medication,” the news release states. He is not known to frequent any particular areas.

Anyone who sees Serrano should contact their local law enforcement agency, the news release states, and be prepared to provide information about his location and clothing. People are urged to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD