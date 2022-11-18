SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a vehicle theft, SFPD told KRON4 on Friday.

At 9:17 p. m., SFPD officers responded to the area of 18th Avenue and Lincoln Way in the Inner Sunset neighborhood for a report of a vehicle theft. A witness told officers the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to stab the victim before fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

SFPD says no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411.