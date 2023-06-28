SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Guns and drugs were among the items San Francisco Police Department officers seized last week, SFPD announced Wednesday on Twitter. The recovery of these items happened overnight on June 23.

Officers recovered 32.6 grams of fentanyl, 4.9 grams of cocaine, 11.8 grams of heroin, 567.2 grams of methamphetamine, 16.5 grams of oxycodone, $960 cash and three firearms, according to SFPD. The department posted a photo of the items seized (below).

(San Francisco Police Department)

SFPD responded to the call that led to the seizure of these items at around 1:11 a.m. at 519 Ellis St., which is where The Senator Hotel is located.

