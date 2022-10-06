Several firearms, including two assault rifles, linked to multiple shootings in 2021 and 2022 were recovered (San Francisco Police Department).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One suspect was taken into custody, and another was detained after they were believed to be linked to multiple shootings, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. The shootings happened in the Hunter’s Point neighborhood between March 2021 and September 2022.

After search warrants were served at three residences on Sept. 29, police also recovered a number of firearms believed to be linked to the shootings, including one assault pistol, two assault rifles and six ghost guns (pictured above). The incidents happened in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road, police said.

One of the suspects was identified as 28-year-old San Francisco resident Faalavelave Ulavale. He was taken into custody and booked into San Francisco County Jail for one charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The other suspect was identified as 30-year-old San Francisco resident Arturo Osorio who was detained at his residence on the 100 block of Northridge Road. After a search warrant was served, officers found three handguns, an assault pistol, one rifle, one ghost gun and two loaded assault rifles.

Police also found more than 15 high-capacity firearm magazines. Osorio was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an assault weapon in California, the release said.

However, SFPD believes three men were linked to the shootings. As of Thursday, only one has been detained and another was taken into custody.

The press release did not say whether the shootings were fatal or if there were any victims. SFPD said the department has seized 805 firearms in 2022, including 107 of those in the month of September.