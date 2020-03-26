SFPD: Three men arrested for fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department have three men in custody in connection to fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District last week. SFPD’s Tactical Team with assistance from the Alameda Police Department arrested Oscar Ticas of Alameda, 19, Rodrigo Tellez, 20, Bryan Moreno, 20, both from San Francisco on multiple charges.

SFPD found a 26-year-old man shot multiple times after receiving a call of a shooting at the 3000 block of 16th Street in San Francisco at approximately 4:40 p.m. on March 16. SFPD homicide detectives identified Ticas, Tellez and Moreno in connection to shooting the victim.

SFPD Tactical Team arrested the three men after serving multiple search warrants on Monday and Tuesday in San Francisco and in the City of Alameda.

The three men have been booked into San Francisco County Jail and are facing multiple charges including murder and participating in a gang.

Ticas was booked on charges of homicide, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and participating in a gang.

Tellez was booked on charges of homicide, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, committing a felony while out on bail or released on own recognizance, and participating in a gang.

Moreno was booked on charges of homicide, conspiracy and participating in a gang.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

At this time the suspects booking photos will not be released.

Latest Stories: