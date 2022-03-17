SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols March 17, according to a news release.

The patrols will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 3 a.m.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely,” the news release states. “Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving. Recent statistics reveal that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.”

DUI-related expenses can exceed $10,000.